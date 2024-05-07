I'm never in the right place at the right time.

A Playa Bowls just opened in Robbinsville, New Jersey (Mercer County) and a reality show star was spotted there recently.

Sammi Sweetheart from MTV's Jersey Shore stopped by the new shop in Robbinsville Town Center on Route 33 to show her love for Playa Bowls and snap a few photos.

Check out that bling on her finger. Sammi just got engaged to her long time boyfriend (no, not Ronnie), Justin May. As far as I know, no wedding date has been set, yet. I sure hope her wedding will be filmed for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

If you haven't been keeping track, Sammi returned to the series recently after taking some much-needed time away from the group after a toxic relationship and ugly breakup with other Jersey Shore roommate, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sammi is quite the businesswoman these days owning a boutique on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ called Sweetheart Coast. Another place I've never run into her, and I'm there often, but never when she's there. Ha ha.

Commenters on her Playa Bowls Robbinsville Instagram post debated why Sammi showed up. Some say it must be an endorsement deal, while others don't think so because she didn't say it was an ad or use the hashtags ad or sponsored.

Hmmm. Maybe she knows the owner? I'd love to know the answer.

In any case, she's not the only Jersey Shore star to stop by the area. Deena Cortese Buckner was spotted with her husband, Chris, having dinner at Toscano on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown back in January.

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in its 7th season and airs on Thursday (Jerzday) nights.

