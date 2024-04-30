Is It Illegal To Smoke or Vape On The Wildwood, NJ Beach?

Summer is almost there and that means a lot of New Jersey residents will be spending a lot of time down the shore.

There's nothing better than packing up your car and heading down the shore to walk on the boardwalks, ride some rides, get some good food and to spend the day on the beach. Plus, the Jersey Shore is one of the greatest spots to be.

Although we're all going to be spending a ton of time down at the beach this summer in New Jersey, there are some rules you have to know before you go. For starters, you're definitely going to want to leave the vapes and cigarettes at home.

In New Jersey, there are some very strict laws when it comes to smoking or vaping on the boardwalk, especially in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Is It Illegal To Smoke On Wildwood Beach in NJ?

As of 2021, yes, it is illegal to smoke on the Wildwood, New Jersey beaches. There previously were designated smoking areas found along the beach, but in Spring of 2021, Wildwood Crest eliminated them. It is now a smoke free zone.

Can You Smoke Marijuana on The Wildwood, NJ Beach?

It is also prohibitted that beachgoers use marijuana or cannabis products while on the beach.

If you are caught smoking or vaping on the Wildwood, New Jersey beach, you could face up to $250 fine for your first offense, $500 for the second offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense, according to ecode360.com.

Make sure when youo're visiting the beaches this summer you leave the vapes and cigarettes at home!

