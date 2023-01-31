If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

I came across a post on Facebook displaying a screenshot of a text sent out by Gloucester City, reading:

"All district schools will be on a 2-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, February 13th. It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested."

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade Getty Images loading...

There are just three schools within the Gloucester City School District:

Cold Springs School

Gloucester Middle School

Gloucester High School

If you ask me, other school districts in New Jersey should take a page from Gloucester City. All green-bleeding students should be able to celebrate and cheer on the Eagles into the night without regretting it in the morning.

Should other Eagles nation school districts in New Jersey do the same thing? It'd be so cool if they did. Lucky kids!

GO EAGLES!!

Tinsel Takes Flight — A Philadelphia Eagles Pop Up Bar — Opens in Center City Tinsel Takes Flight is now open 7 days a week at 116 S 12th St in Philadelphia, Pa. They'll be open through the football playoffs as we hope to cheer on our team. Check out how AWESOME this place looks on the inside too: