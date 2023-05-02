It seems like there are quite a few youths out there who don't behave very well in public!

The Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, NJ, has just put in place a new chaperone policy that requires visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult on select days, according to ABC 7 New York.

Effective April 28, teens 18 and younger will need to be chaperoned by an adult at least 21 years of age on Fridays and Saturdays after 5pm.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to implement a parental guidance policy on Friday and Saturday evenings to ensure everyone feels comfortable in our shopping center and can enjoy their experience. We want emphasize that all guests are welcome," said Wesley Rebisz, senior general manager.

And they're serious. Police officers and mall security guards will be at all of the entrances checking IDs.

Why is Garden State Plaza Mall requiring chaperones for kids?

There seems to have been a growing concern of unruly behavior amongst teens... making TikToks! That along with other unsavory behaviors have been making people uncomfortable, according to NY Post:

“They’re being unruly, violating code of conduct, which can include running through the property in large groups, fighting and putting it on TikTok, basically disrupting business and making it uncomfortable for our everyday customers,” the senior general manager remarked.

And there are, in fact, a ton of videos on TikTok under the search tag "Garden State Plaza Brawl."

This isn't the first we're hearing of new rules like this.

Last year Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls completely banned kids under the age of 10.

Last month, Philadelphia's Fashion District Mall began enforcing a 2pm curfew for teens - meaning they cannot enter after 2 pm without an adult at least 18 years or older present.

Also! Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown PA recently announced that guests aged 15 and younger will need to be chaperoned by one adult for every 10 kids.

Have you noticed unruly juvenile behavior at any other New Jersey public spaces? Do you think other malls, parks, etc. should adopt these sorts of policies? Don't be afraid to let us know which ones!

