It's a big day. Today is the 2023 Boston Marathon (Patriots Day, Monday, April 17th). It's extra exciting because there are several runners from Lawrenceville (Mercer County) competing.

The festivities began bright and early. At 6am there were military marchers and then the runners stepped off in different waves throughout the morning beginning at 10am.

The Patch is reporting the locals we should be on the lookout for:

Peggy Chung, 46, is in Wave 3 (starting at 10:50 am), Corral 7, bib number 22484

Tom Curbishly, 61, is in Wave 3 (starting at 10:50 am), Corral 1, bib number 19888

Carolyn Hoyt, 61, is also in Wave 3 (starting at 10:50 am), Corral 7, bib number 22858. She's a teacher in the West Windsor Plainsboro School District.

Martin Zastera, 50, Wave 2 (starting at 10:25 am), Corral 8, bib number 15135

It's fun to root for the local runners. You can track them on the Boston Athletic Association's free app, website, or on ESPN throughout the day.

Here are some interesting facts about the Boston Marathon:

*It's the only major marathon to be run on a weekday.

*Women weren't allowed to officially participate until 1972...76 years after the event began.

* The race has never been canceled because of weather.

* Up until 1986 the winners of the race only received a wreath made from olive branches. Now there are monetary prizes.

*Most of the race is not run in Boston itself, but in surrounding suburban areas.

Good luck to all of the runners, especially the ones from Lawrenceville.

I'll be cheering you on.