After making a decade of memories in Delaware, one of our favorite music festivals won't be happening after all.

Yeah, we're sorry to tell you that the rumors ARE true...

The Firefly Music Festival Won't Happen in 2024 After All

The Firefly Music Festival — an annual mulit-day music event held in the Woodlands near Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE — won't return in 2024 after all.

2016 Firefly Music Festival

The festival, which first started in 2012 announced in the fall of 2022 that they were taking 2023 off. However, they said they were just "recharging their lights" with plans to return in 2024.

So for months fans had been awaiting the announcement about the future of the festival.

And, unfortunately, music fans were disappointed when the bad news was confirmed midday Thursday as the festival confirmed it wasn't returning in 2024 (nor any time soon).

"We look forward to powering Firefly's lights back on someday when the timing is right, but until then, the Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come," they wrote in a statement shared on their website and social media profiles.

Firefly Hosted Incredible Events for a Decade

The Firefly Music Festival was consistently one of our favorite events each year. The multi-day camping music festival hosted 10 events over 11 years (#COVID) since 2012.

2016 Firefly Music Festival

Most recently, the festival was produced by AEG Presents.

Firefly's music recent events took place in September 2022. It was headlined by Dua Lipa, Halsey, My Chemical Romance, and Green Day.

Firefly Music Festival 2022

In the past, the Firefly Festival has hosted an incredible list of performers in the Delaware woodlands.

Their list of headlining acts has included: The Weeknd, The Killers, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Chance the Rapper, Lizzo, and more.

2016 Firefly Music Festival

More Festivals Are Planned for the Woodlands in Dover, DE

More festivals are coming to the Woodlands, however. Phish will bring the Mondegreen Festival to the Woodlands in Dover, DE from August 15-18.

It marks the band's first multi-night camping festal since 2015. It sounds like officials may be looking to add more events like that to the space soon.