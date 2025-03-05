Here's a restaurant to put on your dining bucket list.

USA Today Has Named 44 Restaurants of the Year for 2025

It's in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and it just made USA Today's Restaurants of the Year 2025 list.

That's a big deal. It must be something special to make the coveted list.

USA Today's Dining Writers set out to find the places you should try.

These aren't the hottest spots around where you'll wait 2 hours for a table or it's near impossible to get a reservation.

"It's a celebration of local flavors and stories curated by reporters from all across the country who know that a meal of Italian cuisine in Mamaroneck can be just as rewarding as one in Manhattan," according to USA Today.

The list is comprised of 44 restaurants that are, "the most remarkable dining destinations across the country right now."

Dharma Bums is a Restaurant of the Year 2025 according to USA Today

The Bucks County restaurant that's getting this national recognition is Dharma Bums.

Dharma Bums is on River Road in New Hope, PA. It's open Wednesday - Sunday.

Michelle Haddon of the Bucks County Courier Times reviewed this unique spot and had this to say about it: "Dharma Bums offers an inventive so surprisingly delicious, you'll forget it's vegetarian."

You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Maddon continued, "But this peaceful retreat on a quiet edge of Bucks County is more than its menu. With plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces to host community-centered events - including acoustic jam circles, weekly hootenannies, craft workshops, yoga classes, clothing swaps and pop-up markets - Dharma Bums embodies a spirit much like the book it's named after, creating a place for expression, reflection, and connection."

I love the vibe. I know you'll want to visit Dharma Bums soon.

Fiona and Steven Trachtenberg say they're "blown away" by the national recognition.

Dharma Bums has only been open for two years

The couple opened the restaurant a mere two years ago, and obviously, it's already made a name for itself.

To see the rest of the Top 44 Restaurants of the Year, click here.

