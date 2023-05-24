If you're a hockey fan, this is some big news! The Philadelphia Flyers are taking on the New Jersey Devils in an outdoor stadium series right in New Jersey.

The Devils and The Flyers are huge rivals, so if you're a fan of either team, it's going to be absolutely electric. It's not just any game though. It's going to be played outdoors at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game is all part of the NHL's 2024 Stadium Series. If you've never been to an outdoor hockey game before, you're missing out.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey holds about 82,500 fans in the stands so I can only imagine how packed it will be when the Devils and Flyers face off next February.

There's no exact date when the game will be happening next season, but it was announced yesterday that it will be happening sometime in the month of February of next year according to NBC Sports. Metlife stadium is home to the New York Giants and the New York Jets, but next February it will be hosting a few NHL games that we know of so far.

One is the New Jersey Devils vs the Philadelphia Flyers, but also the New York Islanders will be facing off against the New York Rangers sometime during the season as well at MetLife.

There's not too much information as of now on when the exact date or when tickets will be released, but it's an exciting day for hockey fans!

10 Winningest Head Coaches in Flyers History Here are the top Flyers head coaches in the history of the franchise.