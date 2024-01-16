This New Jersey Mall is Cracking Down on Annoying, Unchaperoned Teens

Another New Jersey mall is putting its foot down against disruptive teenagers

The Deptford Mall (1750 Deptford Center Rd) is reminding patrons that teenagers will need to be chaperoned by adults on weekends.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

This actually isn't a new rule, but in light of recent disturbances caused by rowdy, misbehaving teens, the rule is now being reinforced.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Deptford Township Police Department, this rule will now be "STRICTLY Enforced", reading in part:

"We're committed to providing an enjoyable shopping experience for all our guests. We reserve the right to limit groups larger than four persons when not accompanied by an individual 25 or older. We also reserve the right to limit access to anyone under the age of 18 from 5pm on Friday through Sunday when not accompanied by an adult age 25 or older."

The policy specifically applied to the mall's common area.

The announcement was met by tons of support in the comments. It sure looks like this has been a problem for quite some time:

"Thanks Deptford police maybe i’ll consider shopping at the mall again. It’s gotten so out of hand. and sad for the good kids but this has to happen to keep good kids safe."

"Went there last weekend. Complete hot mess."

"Thank you ..its time parents shouldn't be dropping their kids the mall security isn't the babysitter of ur teenagers.."

"I was there a couple weekends ago and saw like 100 teens coming in the entrance by Red Robin. Being loud, hitting signs, stores shutting their gates.. def a scary experience."

Do you have your own horror stories about rowdy teenagers at the mall? What do you think of this newly enforced policy?

The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey A look inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman