It's officially baseball season, and I'm loving every second of it!

There's nothing better than going down to Philly to watch a game at Citizens Bank Park.

I've been a Phillies fan my entire life and have grown up going to Citizens Bank Park for games every baseball season since the park opened in 2004.

It's always such a great time with family and friends, and during the winter, I look forward to the warm weather and a baseball game. One of my favorite parts about the park is the food, obviously.

I love everything you can get there from Chickie's and Pete's crab fries to cheesesteaks.

Don't get me wrong, I love watching a good baseball game, but the most fun part is the eating and drinking aspect of a sporting event.

Maybe you think that's a bad take, but that's my truth.

Do The Phillies Still Do Dollar Dog Night?

One thing I do miss about Citizens Bank Park is Dollar Dog Night.

Before this season's new tradition of BOGO Hot Dog night, Dollar Dog Night was the night where fans could buy hot dogs for just one dollar.

While that was a major change for Phillies fans that everyone is talking about, there have definitely been some other changes that were made to hot dogs.

I heard that they changed the packaging on their famous hot dogs, but that's not what I'm talking about.

Has anyone noticed the hot dogs have tasted different lately? I swear the park itself changed the rolls they use for their hot dogs, and nobody seems to be talking about it!

The hot dogs themselves taste the same, but there's something different about the buns, and I can't put my finger on it.

Have you noticed the hot dog buns taste different at Citizens Bank Park? Do you like them better?

