Wow! Once again I’m incredibly IMPRESSED by the stacked line up of shows coming to our area with Broadway in Wilmington.

This year's lineup in Wilmington, Del is filled with massive hit shows that are TONY winners (and some of my personal favorite shows). It’s all worth the short trip to Wilmington, Del., by the way.

I’ll outline the list of shows that are coming to the area down below, but first, lemme tell you why Wilmington is worth the short trip.

Wilmington is Home to an Incredible Broadway Experience

I’ve seen several shows in Wilmington, Del since last year, and since then, I make it a point to see everything I possibly can in town.

Get our free mobile app

Since early 2024, I’ve seen every Broadway show in the beautiful and stunning Playhouse on Rodney Square (located inside the historic Hotel DuPont). It’s such a modern and state of the art theater.

AND!

You’ll be blown away by how easy it is to get to the Playhouse. It’s a VERY short ride away on Amtrak (or SEPTA). I typically board a (very affordable) Amtrak train from 30th Street Station in Philly and in 30 minutes I am in downtown Wilmington where I can enjoy a nice (affordable) dinner before the show in the recently renovated theater.

READ MORE: Beetlejuice Is Coming to Philly This Summer

If you’re driving, it’s a super easy trek down 95 a well by the way from Philly and the immediate suburbs. It’s under a 40 minute drive.

OK! Now that I’ve told you how awesome everything in Wilmington, let’s talk about this year’s lineup.

Broadway in Wilmington’s 2025-26 Line Up Is Exciting

Let’s get to it. The titles presented this year have won a collective total of 20 Tony Awards and a total of two Grammy Awards.

You can click here for ticketing info to all of these shows listed below, by the way.

Mrs. Doubtfire Makes Debut in Wilmington, Del.

It all starts with the Wilmington debut of MRS DOUBTFIRE. It’ll hit the stage in Wilmington from September 26-28, 2025.

Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtifre tells the hysterical and heartfelt try of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

I know what you’re thinking: there’s no way they could tell that incredible story without taking away from the movie. THAT what I expected when I saw it.

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay is Filming in DelCo This Week

But that is NOT the case. In fact, I was blown away by how much the show kept heart and original intent of the show. It’s truly like a love letter to the character (and genius of Robin Williams even) that warms your heart. Nobody can replace Robin Williams and the producers of the show clearly knew that.

Click here for ticketing and more information to see Mrs. Doubtfire in Wilmington.

Book Of Mormon Returns to Wilmington, Del. in March 2026

Next up is the Book of Mormon which returns to Wilmington March 27-29, 2026.

If you’ve never seen this show, this is the perfect chance to see it. It follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

The video shared above is from the original cast, by the way. This is an updated touring version of the show.

I also saw this show recently and was blown away that it taken me so many years to see it. It’s truly one of the funniest shows of all time.

Click here for ticketing and more information to see the Book of Mormon in Wilmington.

Kinky Boots Also Returns to Wilmington, Del in 2026

I think I’m most excited for what’s hitting Wilmington, Del May 8 through the 10th, 2026. The TONY Award winning show FINALLY returns to Wilmington.

Set in a shoe factory in England, this TONY Award winning show is THE uplifting inspirational story of love and acceptance that we all need.

You'll LOVE the soundtrack because the Tony-winning score was created by the iconic Cyndi Lauper. The hilarious "uplifting book (was written) by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein" as well, by the way.

You're DEFINITELY going to want to see this show. Click here for more info and to check out ticketing info.

Broadway Classic, The Music Man, Returns to Wilmington, Del. to Wrap the 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 season wraps up with “trouble in River City” when the very iconic show The Music Man returns to Wilmington June 5 through 7 2025.

Honestly, I've never seen The Music Man and I consider myself a real theater goer. I guess I've never had the chance to see it? So this will finally be the perfect time.

You can click here to see more info and ticketing info for the Music Man in Wilmington, Del.

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST