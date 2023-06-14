It's been almost a year since I told you Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, would be expanding and opening another location in Newtown, PA. Well, we're finally getting closer to its opening, according to Newtown Pa Now.

You know what they say, "There's never too much of a good thing" or something like that, right? I'm sure this new, 2nd location will be as popular as the original Princeton location.

The Newtown Blue Point Grill is hoping for an August opening, the article says.

It's located in the old Corner Bakery Café, next to TD Bank (3 West Road) in the Newtown Shopping Center. The building is undergoing a major renovation.

At a recent meeting of the Newtown Planning Commission the owner of Blue Point Grill, Jack Morrison, was given approval to request more outdoor seating than he originally asked for, upping the number to 64 from 36, for a total of 245 seats, inside, outside and at the bar.

Princeton's Blue Point Grill opened back in 1999. It has over 25 different types of oysters, 25 different prepared fish and the classics like New England Clam Chowder and Lump Crab Cakes.

Google Google loading...

Jack Morrison, owner of Blue Point Grill describes his restaurant as "A real fish house. The menu will change daily, reflecting an assortment of the freshest catch. All of our seafood is simply and beautifully prepared to reveal its natural, delicious flavor."

I know it's going to be a welcomed addition to the Newtown restaurant scene.

Get our free mobile app

Morrison also owns Nassau Street Seafood and Produce Company, Witherspoon Grill and Kristine's, all in Princeton.

Read the entire article by clicking here.

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends.