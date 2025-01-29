Fly Eagles Fly: Let’s Lift The Birds With Messages from Fans!

Fly Eagles, Fly!

The Eagles have officially beaten the Washington Commanders and are the 2025 NFC Champions!

Now, it’s time for the game of all games. Our very own Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in just a little over a week.

If you’re an Eagles game, I’m sure you’ve been riding the high of this win. Whether you were at home watching it, cheering in your living room, or you were at the game and went straight to Broad Street to party after the big win, we’re all one big family.

READ MORE: How Much Will Super Bowl LIX Tickets Cost Eagles' Fans?

It’s easy to take all of these wins and losses super personally. We spend months of the year, dedicating ourselves to watching these teams play and when there are big wins like this, it feels like a personal win.

If you want to tell the team just how much you care and that you’re rooting for them, now you can.

Where Can You Leave the Eagles a "Bird Call" in Philadelphia (1/30/25)?

You can make a Bird Call to the team outside of City Hall tomorrow in Philadelphia according to Visit Philadelphia.

On Thursday, January 30th from 1:30 am to 2:30 pm, Eagles fans can line up outside Philadelphia’s City Hall at Dilworth Park to send the Eagles some motivational words of wisdom.

There’s going to be a phone that you can pick up and leave a message to cheer the team on to bring that Super Bowl trophy home to Philadelphia! It’s easy.

You just pick up the phone, chant, cheer, cry, scream, whatever you want, and leave your message.

If you can’t make it to Dilworth Park, you can call in and leave a message from your phone by dialing (267)352-4496.

Let’s send our favorite team to the big game with a ton of Philly love!

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds this season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna