The Best French Fries in New Jersey are in This Korean-Style BBQ Joint

When it comes to tasty, satisfying fast food snacks, you've gotta put french fries somewhere at the top of the chart!

You really are limited by your own imagination with it comes to those deliciously addicting fried potato sticks. Whether you like them with ketchup, barbecue sauce, Old Bay seasoning, cheese sauce, or smashed in between your burger buns, there's really no limit to the many ways you can enjoy french fries!

Even though it's such a simple food, they're simply not the same anywhere. In size, crispiness, flavor, saltiness, and texture, french fries are different everywhere! And some may be better than others.

So where can you find the best french fries in New Jersey? A barbecue joint!

This is according to the experts at LoveFood.com in their latest list of The Best French Fries in Every State.

Their pick for New Jersey will have you coming for the french fries, but staying for everything else!

Welcome to Kimchi Smoke in Ridgewood, New Jersey! Home to the best fries in the state.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about this spot:

Under no circumstances sleep on the fries if you visit Kimchi Smoke. The plain fries are fantastic, with a good bite and nice saltiness. But, for a real treat, try the Kajun Fries. These are twice fried before being tossed in the signature house BBQ rub, and served alongside the Fatcho Sauce for extra kick. This restaurant may win awards for its barbecue, but we think it deserves one for its fries, too.

While you're there, you have GOT to get some of their award-winning barbecue too. I've officially added this spot to my go-to list!

Have you ever been to Kimchi Smoke? Check out their full menu HERE!

