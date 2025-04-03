Who doesn't love pizza?

I don't know a single soul who doesn't.

I say when it comes to pizza places in the area, the more the merrier.

I love trying new places to test out their crust, sauce, cheese, and creativity of toppings.

With that being said, I'm excited for this new pizza shop to open in Ewing.

A new pizza shop is opening in Campus Town in Ewing

Specifically, it will be in Campus Town on Route 31 in The College of New Jersey.

Campus Town is open to the public

Please don't think the awesome Campus Town restaurants and services are just for those attending The College of New Jersey. They're all open to the public.

If you haven't been to Campus Town, you're missing out.

It has the nicest downtown feel.

It's walkable, and a great place to eat, shop, and hang out.

There are shops, restaurants, and services available

There's a Barnes & Noble, many restaurants, an Urgent Care, hair salon, yoga studio, and so much more.

The newest restaurant that will be open in Campus Town was one I noticed recently while zipping through the Panera Bread line and grabbing some Insomnia Cookies (they deliver all over the area, by the way).

Bella Ciao Pizzeria is coming soon to Campus Towns at The College of New Jersey

It's called Bella Ciao Pizzeria.

Here's a picture from inside my car. Ha ha.

It's on the Campus Town Retail website as "Coming Soon!"

I did some digging and found an article from The Signal, The College of New Jersey's newspaper, that says, "Bella Ciao Pizzeria is a chain restaurant, with another location in Wallington, N.J. The restaurant is set to open in about six months, across from Frutta Bowls. As of right now, the owners are still waiting for approval to start construction. The menu features all different types of Italian classics, including vegan and gluten-free options."

Hmm. I wonder what the holdup is.

If I hear anything else, I'll let you know, but I hope it opens soon.

