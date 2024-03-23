What You Need To Know: Massive Change To Driving Law In New York

A driving law in New York State will soon require drivers to make a change on the road.

Governor Hochul is reminding New Yorkers of the state's Move Over Law, which will be expanded in a few days.

The Move Over Law was crafted in 2010 to help prevent collisions with stopped emergency vehicles. The law has expanded several times to also cover hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks.

The law is expanding again.

Move Over Law Protects Drivers, Pedestrians, Highway Workers, and Emergency Responders

Starting Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Move Over Law will expand to "include all vehicles which will improve highway safety for everyone," according to Hochul's office.

The law is being expanded because 37 New York drivers were killed outside of disabled vehicles in the Empire State between 2016 and 2020.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority, especially those pulled over to the side of the road,” Governor Hochul said. “If you see that you are approaching a disabled vehicle, slow down and move over as best you can to give them some space.”

Nearly 300 people are struck and killed on the roadside every year across the nation.

What The New Law Requires You To Do In New York

Under the updated law when a driver in New York is nearing a vehicle stopped along either shoulder of the road, they should:

change into a lane not immediately adjacent to the vehicle, or

slow down to a reasonable speed if unable to safely make a lane change.

Drivers Must Slow Down or Move Over to Avoid a Crash with Any Disabled or Stopped Vehicle

“Strengthening the Move Over Law by expanding the protection to all vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road will help save lives," Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq stated.

