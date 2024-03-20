Upstate New York Man Wanted To ‘Destroy’ Hudson Valley Cops, SO

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars accused of saying he was going to shoot police officers and more.

A man is arrested for allegedly making violent threats against police officers in Dutchess County.

Hyde Park, New York Man Accused Of Wanting To Shoot Police Officer

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau reports the arrest of 48-year-old Michael A. Cavagnolo of Hyde Park, New York.

On March 5, Cavagnolo is accused of making violent threats against the Town of Hyde Park Police.

On that date, the Town of Hyde Park Police Department asked the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to investigate a threatening phone call Cavagnolo allegedly made.

Dutchess County, New York Man Threatened To Shoot Cops, Destroy Facility, SO

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau alleges that the Hyde Park man called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department and threatened to shoot Hyde Park police officers and "destroy" the Town of Hyde Park Police Department facility.

Cavagnolo was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

