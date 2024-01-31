Upstate New York ‘Gem’ Named ‘Most Romantic Weekend Getaway’
Want to enjoy one of the most romantic places in America? Well, you don't have to leave the Empire State or the Hudson Valley!
Looking for a romantic weekend getaway but you don't want to travel too far? Well with Valentine Day's about two weeks away, two weeks, and one day if you are reading this the day it was published, Thrillist looked into The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway in Every State.
Thrillist polled their "smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid" to pinpoint the romantic escape in every state.
"Whether you prefer a vineyard in bloom or a roadside love nest, a grand adventure or a quiet place to canoodle, you’ll be sure to find something to help write the next chapter of your love story," Thrillist states.
Windham, New York Named Empire State's Best For a Romantic Weekend Away
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
More About Windham, New York
Windham, New York is located in Greene County. It was established in 1798 and is considered the "gem of the Catskills," according to the town's website.
"Windham is proud of its variety of main-street and mountain businesses ranging from specialty shops, exceptional eateries, and lodging to local, family owned services. The Town of Windham includes an historic main street though Windham itself, and the surrounding hamlets of East Windham, Hensonville, and North Settlement, as well as the hamlets of Maplecrest and Brooksburg in the Catskill Park," the Town of Windham states.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
More Fun Things To Do In Windham, New York
According to Google here are some more of the top things to do in Windham.
- Windham High Peak
- Magic On Main
- The Windham Path
- Windham Theatre
- Millrock Restaurant & Bar Room
- The Vineyard At Windham
- Ze Windham Wine Bar
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Most Romantic Spots Near New York State
Did you know that five states border New York? Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the south; Massachusetts, and Vermont to the east; and Connecticut and Rhode Island from across the Long Island Sound.
Below are the most romantic towns near New York State
New Jersey
- Cape May
Connecticut
- Mystic
Massachusetts
- North Adams
Pennsylvania
- Jim Thorpe
Vermont
- Woodstock
15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler