Updated Solar Eclipse Times Across New York State
A "once-in-a-generation" event is now just days away. Insiders released updated times for the upcoming "generational spectacle."
Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse. Other parts of the state will see a near-total eclipse.
Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State
Top officials gave us the updated eclipse times in parts of New York State that will enjoy a total solar eclipse on April 8.
Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
How New York State Is Trying To Keep Everyone Safe During the Solar Eclipse
"It is expected that this event will draw visitors from across the northeast to view this rare phenomenon. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at their destination early and leave well after the eclipse has ended. Travelers should expect long delays on roadways throughout the state on Monday and Tuesday, April 8 and 9," the New York State Thruway Authority states.
Officials have called the upcoming eclipse a "once-in-a-lifetime" and a "generational spectacle."
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Total Eclipse For Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Plattsburgh
Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.
Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region
The rest of New York State, Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse
19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams