Update: Hudson Valley Navy Veteran, Historic New York EMT Killed

A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for causing a fatal crash that killed a Navy veteran and beloved school bus driver.

Camay Pryce, 35, was sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed by New York State law for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Pryce was found guilty of causing a fatal head-on crash that killed 50-year-old Erin T. Clancy of Stanford, New York.

"Erin was a devoted husband, a super devoted father and extremely devoted to his community. He is survived by his loving wife Erin and three daughters! Erin’s love and dedication to his family were evident in every way possible," Michelle Cummings wrote in GoFundMe. Erin was also highly dedicated to his job as an Arlington Central School District bus driver. He loved what he did and loved all the kids, in his word, 'My Kids.'"

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Sentenced

Pryce was sentenced to two-and-one-third to seven years in prison in a deadly.

"The jury heard evidence in the case of Pryce’s operation of her vehicle, passing multiple vehicles on the roadway before ultimately crashing into Mr. Clancy’s vehicle head-on and the levels (of) cannabis in her blood at the time of the collision," the Dutchess County DA's office stated in a press release.

Last month, a Dutchess County jury determined Pryce was driving high when she tried to pass two vehicles on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley and hit Clancy's minivan.

Pryce sustained serious injuries and was located five days later.

“This case serves as a stark example of the dangerous consequences of impaired driving. Erin Clancy’s life was tragically cut short because the defendant decided to get behind the wheel of her car with alarmingly high levels of cannabis in her blood," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

