Mystery Surrounds Jimmy Fallon’s Epic Upstate New York Party

There were conflict reports about Jimmy Fallon partying with college students in Upstate New York. We figured out where Fallon really was and the likely reason why.

Over the weekend, a post went viral that suggested Jimmy Fallon was partying with college students in New York State, not far from Canada.

St Patrick's Day Was Legendary In Plattsburgh, New York

In the 1970s, surprisingly, Plattsburgh, New York was the place to be to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

In fact, Playboy Magazine named Plattsburgh as one of the best places in the world to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Things got so rowdy, that SUNY Plattsburgh officials had to put a stop to it.

By 1980, SUNY Plattsburgh planned its spring break around the holiday to avoid a massive amount of college students from partying in Plattsburgh on St. Patrick's Day.

Was Jimmy Fallon In Plattsburgh, New York?

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Jimmy Fallon Was Not In Plattsburgh, New York But Was In The Capital Region

Why Was Jimmy Fallon In Albany, New York?

Fallon went to the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. The college is set to close after the spring semester.

"Kegs and Eggs" also returned to Albany this year for an early St. Patrick's Day. I assume, Fallon wanted to relive in "glory days" and enjoy a final "Kegs and Eggs" celebration at his college.

CLICK HERE to find out about Fallon's epic day and night in Albany.

Jimmy Fallon's Whimsical $15 Million Dollar Apartment Gallery Credit: Steve King

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.