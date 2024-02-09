Massive National Bank Closing Many Branches In New York State
Many residents in the Hudson Valley and New York State will need to find a new bank very soon.
In late October 2023, the Hudson Valley Post reported over 25 banks across New York State announced they were closing.
Community Bank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Key Bank all announced closings. You can see the list of these closures below.
Now we can add Bank of America to the list.
Bank of America Closing Many New York State Branches
Bank of America closed 108 branches in 2023. 55 more are set to close in 2024. Nine will close this month while 25 more will close in March, according to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.
One location is in the Hudson Valley.
Bank Of America Closing 3 New York Locations
Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Key Bank Close Branches In New York State
A list of some of the Community Bank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Key Bank closures and previous Bank of America closures is below.