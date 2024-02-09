Massive National Bank Closing Many Branches In New York State

Many residents in the Hudson Valley and New York State will need to find a new bank very soon.

In late October 2023, the Hudson Valley Post reported over 25 banks across New York State announced they were closing.

Community Bank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Key Bank all announced closings. You can see the list of these closures below.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Now we can add Bank of America to the list.

Bank of America Closing Many New York State Branches

Bank Of America Reports Massive Fourth Quarter Income Drop Getty Images loading...

Bank of America closed 108 branches in 2023. 55 more are set to close in 2024. Nine will close this month while 25 more will close in March, according to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.

One location is in the Hudson Valley.

Bank Of America Closing 3 New York Locations

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Key Bank Close Branches In New York State

A list of some of the Community Bank, Citizens Bank, Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Key Bank closures and previous Bank of America closures is below.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

New York Home To 10 of Top 100 Pizzerias In The U.S.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.