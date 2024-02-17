Many New York State Residents Wrongfully Charged For Vaccines

Many New York State residents were wrongfully charged for rolling up their sleeves.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office has secured full refunds for hundreds of New Yorkers who were wrongfully billed for COVID-19 vaccines.

Attorney General James Secures Full Refunds for New Yorkers Wrongfully Charged for COVID-19 Vaccines

New York Attorney General Letitia James Makes Major Announcement David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

Over 700 New Yorkers were wrongfully charged by Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care (Northwell-GoHealth) clinics, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“During the pandemic state of emergency, COVID-19 vaccines were free to all who wanted them,” James said. “Clinics should be careful in ensuring that New Yorkers were not improperly charged fees for these vaccines and should take steps to refund any payments wrongfully charged and received. I encourage anyone who believes they may have been billed for a COVID-19 vaccine that was supposed to be free to reach out to my office.”

Over 700 New Yorkers Wrongfully Charged For COVID Vaccines

Jeffrey Hamilton Jeffrey Hamilton loading...

Her office learned that Northwell-GoHealth wrongly charged up to 731 patients for COVID-19 vaccines. This resulted in patients paying a total just under $15,000 in improper fees.

Northwell-GoHealth also sent 72 unpaid bills for COVID-19 vaccines to collections, officials say.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Northwell-GoHealth reports "administrative errors," caused the clinic to charge 731 New Yorkers $28 per vaccine. The vaccine was free at the time.

Northwell-GoHealth agreed to reimburse all New Yorkers who were wrongly charged, will strengthen employee compliance with applicable laws for COVID-19 vaccine billing, and will pay a $25,000 penalty.

luiscar luiscar loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Despite the COVID pandemic ended, the virus is still spreading across New York State. These COVID symptoms may lead to hospitalizations.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.