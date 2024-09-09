Many Jobs Lost: Beloved Mall Retailer Confirms Massive Closings

Many Jobs Lost: Beloved Mall Retailer Confirms Massive Closings

Getty Images

Another mall retail giant, with about 40 locations in New York, confirmed plans to close 150 stores.

Earlier this year, Macy's announced plans to close 150 "underperforming" stores nationwide over the next three years.

Macy's To Close 150 Underperforming Stores

Getty Images
loading...

The plan will close about 33 percent of all Macy's stores. By 2026, there will be 350 Macy's stores left nationwide, if all goes to plan.

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

Fifty of those closures were planned by the end of 2024.

Macy's Closing Even More Locations This Year

Getty Images
loading...

However, the company just confirmed more closures by the end of this year.

Now, Macy's is expected to close 55 stores in 2024.

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

"The biggest things that have gone wrong at Macy's are the quality of the stores and the product assortment," Retail expert Neil Saunders told the Daily Mail.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The company has yet to announce locations of the upcoming closures, simply calling these 150 underperforming stores “non-go-forward” locations

"While non-go-forward locations are underperformers relative to the total Macy's fleet, they are valuable real estate assets. Demand for these properties has been strong. We are pleased with the pace and the quality of deal making and now expect to close approximately 55 stores this year versus prior expectations of roughly 50," Macy's CEO Tony Spring said during the company's most recent earning call.

Getty Images
loading...

Macy's currently operates over 500 stores nationwide. Around 40 are in New York State.

See the list below of many other stores that are closing locations.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024

Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America

We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading:

Here Are 9 Changes That Are Coming To A Walmart Near You Soon

Change will be happening at Walmart locations throughout East Texas and the U.S. To what extent though will depend upon the landscape, available technology, customer feedback, and necessity. While these changes will not be happening all at once at stores nationwide, it is interesting to see what is potentially coming as previewed by Eat This.

Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM