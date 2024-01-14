$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New York, Many Other NY Winners

It's been a very lucky week for many New York State lottery players, including multiple winners from the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the New York Lottery announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold in the Empire State for the Jan 10 Powerball drawing.

Second-Prize-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Queens, New York

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball were 25, 40, 43, 48, 50 and a red Power Ball of 11. The jackpot was over $60 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Queens. It was sold at Shriji Corporation convenience store, located at 59-39 Queens Blvd in Woodside, New York.

The ticket is worth $1 million. It matched the first five numbers but didn't hit on the red Power Ball, according to lottery officials.

Recent Lottery Winners In Orange County, Westchester County, Brooklyn, Bronx, Long Island

In the past week, there have been several other lottery winners across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:

Winning tickets were sold in Newburgh, Yonkers and Millwood.

