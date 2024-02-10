Labeling Error Means Hummus Sold In New York State Could Kill

Hummus sold at a popular grocery store, with many New York locations, is recalling hummus because it might cause a " life-threatening reaction."

Over the weekend, the FDA confirmed a recall of hummus sold at stores across New York State.

Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped with Harissa Recalled

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website.

Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

Reason For Hummus Recall In New York State

According to the FDA, the recall was issued because the Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa may contain undeclared sesame.

"People who have allergies to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states in its recall notice.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem, according to the FDA.

Summer Fresh Salads Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped with Harissa

"The recall was initiated when it was determined the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a labeling error," the FDA states.

All Urged Not To Eat

Anyone who has purchased 10.5 ounce (298 g) packages of Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, officials say.

