Hudson Valley Teen, New York Man Killed In ‘Joyriding’ Stunt

A teen from the Hudson Valley and a man from Brooklyn were killed in a crash after a man driving their car was seen doing donuts.

A teenage girl from Rockland County and a man from Brooklyn were killed in an accident early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

Rockland County Teen, Brooklyn Man Killed In Crash In The Bronx

Police report that 15-year-old Sabrina Villa-Gomez and 21-year-old Gilvante “Gio” Roberson from Brooklyn died when the car they were in crashed at around 3 a.m. in the Bronx.

Villagomez went to Ramapo High School in Spring Valley, New York.

“She had a beautiful smile and a beautiful soul and she will be dearly missed,” her best friend Devin Charles said, according to WPIX.

Cause Of Crash That Killed Hudson Valley Teen

Police say an unnamed 23-year-old driver was "joyriding" and speeding when he lost control of his white Chrysler, before slamming into a parked, unoccupied oil tanker truck.

Witnesses told police they spotted the car doing donuts before speeding down the road and crashing into the parked oil tanker.

The driver and 17-year-old Aaliyah Torres, a friend of Villagomez who also attended Ramapo High School are hospitalized. Torres is said to be in critical condition.

Police are investigating to see if there are any charges for the unnamed drier.

GoFundMe For Rockland County Family

A GoFundMe is raising money for Villagomez's family. The fundraiser campaign called Villagomez "a loving and caring, daughter, sister, and friend."

"Sabrina was such an amazing soul who spread love and happiness everywhere she went. She will always be remembered by her good sense of humor and contagious smile. We are all devastated by her tragic loss," the GoFundMe goes on to state.

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing over $13,300 has been raised.

