DA: New York Detective Stole From ‘Best Local Charity’ In Hudson Valley

Co-founder of New Rochelle Charity For Autistic Children Charged With Stealing Approximately $24,000 From The Organization

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a co-founder of Christopher’s Voice, Inc., a New Rochelle-based charity for autistic children, was arraigned on a felony charge of stealing approximately $24,000 from the not-for-profit organization.

Christopher Greco, 52 of New Rochelle was arrested last week by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.

He was arraigned on Monday with grand larceny in the third degree in New Rochelle City Court.

New Rochelle Police Detective Accused Of Using Stolen Funds For Personal Use

Christopher Greco, 52 of New Rochelle, a 25-year veteran of the New Rochelle Police Department who retired in August 2021, is accused of spending the stolen funds for his own personal expenses.

Greco was the former New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association. He started Christopher’s Voice in honor of his Autistic son Christopher, according to the New Rochelle PBA.

"According to the facts as alleged in the felony complaint, between January 2018 and May 2023, the defendant stole money intended for Christopher’s Voice, Inc., and spent it for his own personal purposes," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah states in a press release.

Christopher’s Voice is a "foundation to provide assistance to families with autistic children and to promote public awareness," according to the non-profit Facebook.

Christopher’s Voice was named the "Best Local Charity" by Westchester Magazine in 2021.

"As some of you may know, PBA President Chris Greco has a severely ill child, Christopher. Christopher is the inspiration behind the New Rochelle Police Autism Patch Challenge and Christopher's Voice," the New Rochelle PBA wrote on Facebook in 2021. "We are proud to share that Christopher's Voice, for the second straight year, has won Best Local Charity in Westchester Magazine. Congratulations!"

