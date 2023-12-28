Radio Host Peter Rosenberg Blasts Kanye West for ‘Offensive’ Apology to Jewish Community

Peter Rosenberg is blasting Kanye West for his apology to the Jewish community, which the radio personality claims is offense.

Peter Rosenberg Calls Out Ye

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), TMZ chopped it up with Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg and asked him his opinion on Ye's recent statement saying sorry for his antisemitism. Rosenberg called the message a farce.

"I thought, 'I wonder what the sample is that Kanye needs to try to clear before Friday,'" Rosenberg said of his reaction to Ye's apology statement. "We all know Kanye notoriously is late with handling album stuff. I just wonder whether there was something getting held up. And someone said, 'Hey, this sample does not get cleared if he does not issue an apology.' Like you guys said, he just goes on chat GPT and boom we get a quote apology."

Rosenberg continued: "No part of me believes this apology. I totally agree by the way that the Hebrew part was like so, either intentionally or unintentionally, offensive. As if, like, American Jews can just read Hebrew without vowels. Like, bro, it’s just another offensive thing here."

Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitism, ADL Responds

Ye raised eyebrows when he returned to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 26), sharing his first post in months. Written in Hebrew, Ye offered an apology for his past anti-Semitic views and Hitler praise.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," the message translated into English reads. "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

The same day, Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League responded to Ye's apology.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," their statement reads. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

In the days since Kanye's statement, it has been discovered that the note may have been A.I. generated.

See Peter Rosenberg blasting Kanye West for his apology to the Jewish community below.

Watch Peter Rosenberg on TMZ