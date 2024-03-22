Candace Owens Raps ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song to Prove She Knows Black Culture

Candace Owens raps Will Smith's theme song for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in order to show her familiarity with Black culture.

Candace Owens Raps 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song On The Breakfast Club

On Thursday (March 21), controversial conservative political pundit Candace Owens stopped by The Breakfast Club to share her thoughts on everything from the 2020 election to Ice Spice. Around the 60-minute mark, Charlamagne Tha God decides it's time to test Owens' knowledge of Black events in American history. The questions focused on historical events such as where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, but they also pertained to pop culture.

Jess Hilarious chimed in at one point and asked how many fights Will Smith got in before he was sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, Calif., which prompted Owens to rap the classic sitcom theme for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"I got in one little fight," Owens finally says in the video below. "It was one, and it was a little one...it was a little scuffle and his mom got scared. His mom was overreacting."

Candace Owens Sits Down for Interview With Joe Budden

Owens' interview with The Breakfast Club comes a few days after she also shared her opinions on Black culture with Joe Budden. On March 15, the two spoke about the state of Black America, fat acceptance, porn addiction, how she's perceived and her feelings towards Ice Spice.

