Want To Live & Work At A New York State Summer Camp?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is hiring for summer and the jobs are at the most beautiful parks in the state. There are many positions available for the DEC's Summer Camps program.

Canva Canva loading...

This summer, the DEC is looking to hire sixty people to give kids between the ages of eleven and seventeen the time of their lives. These aren't just any adventures, these are week-long journeys into conservation education. You could be that mentor to help these kids have an awesome summer experience.

Canva Canva loading...

Working at a DEC camp is a fun opportunity to gain practical outdoor, naturalist, teaching, leadership, and many other skills while living in a beautiful setting this summer.

Which NY Camps Are They Hiring For?

This is the seventy-seventh year that NYDEC has been holding these summer camps. The DEC operates four residential camps for kids. They are; Camp Rushford in Caneadea, Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg, Camp Colby in Saranac Lake, and Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They're hiring for many positions, from directors to counselors to cooks. Depending on what you are hired for, you could make anywhere from $6,400 to $10,600 for the season. Plus, you live at the camp so your room and board are covered.

What Experience Do You Need?

To get more people to apply, the NYDEC recently changed some qualifications and is now accepting applications from candidates who do not have prior camper experience.

If this sounds like a cool summer job for you, you can get more details and find out which jobs are available by clicking HERE.