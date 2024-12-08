See The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED]

Data miners have done their homework to determine the 10 dumbest New York cities and towns in the Empire State.

And here's the catch: it is purely based on data. So regardless of a subjective approach based on real-world experience, someone is always ranked the smartest or dumbest based purely on data.

So before we dig into the collective smarts of all the towns below, a disclaimer - this is not our view or perception of any of these places...we love 'em all in New York and know they all have their wits about them. Data never tells the whole story...

We are simply passing along the data findings of Roadsnacks, which determined the 10 "dumbest" cities in the state based on the high school dropout and higher education rates. So this is not an intelligence scale, but more of a reflection of education level...which we know does not always translate into being super smart!

And hey, if your hometown is on the list - this is your chance to stick-up for it and scream why these findings are flawed!

The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED] Varying levels of education do not always correlate with one's intelligence. Regardless, the data miners at Roadsnacks compiled education data from New York cities with a population of over 5,000. Of the 163 Empire State cities analyzed, these are the 10 dumbest cities in the state based on the rate of high school dropouts and higher education of adults 25 and older. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff