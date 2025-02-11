Saratoga Springs Restaurant Named Best Brunch Spot In New York State

It's the perfect Capital Region spot for that next weekend brunch date.

Sometimes, you just don't want to get up early for breakfast, but you also don't want to wait for lunch. That's why ya gotta love brunch. Mimosas, bloody marys, and your favorite breakfast or lunch entree make for a great dining experience. What's not to love about brunch?

It turns out one of New York State's ultimate brunch destinations is right here in the Capital Region.

Saratoga Springs Eatery Named Best For Brunch In All Of New York

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-02-11T113822.896 loading...

The travel and Empire State food experts at I Love NY have done the homework to find the best restaurants for brunch across New York, and one of them is right here in the Capital Region - serving the dishes pictured above!

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-02-11T113831.065 loading...

We are talking about a Saratoga Spring favorite - The Merc on Broadway. While The Merc is great for a meal any time of day, they are the cream of the crop for brunch.

I Love NY says The Merc "provides a casual, trendy setting with top-notch American fare and beverages..." and touts its vegan huevos rancheros, custard-soaked brioche French toast, and bottomless mimosas as must-try options.

Want something a little more hearty? Try the chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, or the double pattie Merc burger off their taste bud tantalizing menu.

The Merc offers a prime Saratoga Spring location for gathering and people watching, and their brunch menu is among the best in the state according to I Love NY's statewide list!

10 Best Places For Breakfast in Saratoga County When it comes to breakfast, close, convenient, and tasty are all key when you are waking up with a grumbling tummy. For Saratoga Country residents, all ten of these restaurants within the county's borders check off all 3 boxes. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

See Schenectady's Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED] Schenectady is pretty much the foodie destination of the Capital Region with plenty of great Italian restaurants, bakeries, greasy spoons, and so much more. Of course, that foodie recognition also means there are some amazing spots to get breakfast. So whether you are looking for a perfectly crafted omelet, a decadent french toast dish, or the fluffiest short-stack of pancakes drenched in melted butter and maple syrup, here are the top five breakfast restaurants in the Electric City according to Trip Advisor. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff