Muttload of Joy

Love or hate him, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy is a man of his word. A few years back, when he adopted Miss Peaches, an adorable female bully from a puppy mill, he vowed to find as many forever homes for rescue dogs as possible.

Between doing a million pizza reviews and endless content for Barstool, he's remained steadfast in his pursuit. Yesterday, he made an awesome announcement that made faces smile and tails wag.

Fetchin' Smiles All Day

While hanging out with Miss Peaches at his summer house on Nantucket, Portnoy posted an update about his Lucky One Lemonade, a canned malt seltzer beverage launched in April, which gives portions of the sales to support rescue dogs.

Portney said they've raised so much money through sales that they could purchase a new state-of-the-art rescue bus for Lucky Puppy Rescue.

LPR saves thousands of neglected, abandoned, and abused dogs and brings many of them to The Great Beginnings Adoption Center in Argyle, New York, about an hour north of Albany.

Pup-Paradise

Portnoy says it costs $2700 each time they make the 24-hour bus trip, which he says they do a few times monthly. Since 2019, Lucky Puppy Rescue has placed thousands of dogs in safe homes with loving families.

"Lucky One wanted to celebrate Miss Peaches and rescue dogs everywhere, so we made her the face of our newest endorsed brand, Lucky One Lemonade. Now, she's front and center on every Lucky One Lemonade can, filled with real vodka and real lemonade. Raise a toast with Miss Peaches and Lucky One Lemonade to help rescue dogs find their furever homes." Lucky One Lemonade

And now, these "Lucky" doggos will be in pup-paradise while they ride in style to hopefully find their new furever home.

