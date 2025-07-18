Owning a pool teaches you a lot pretty quickly. One thing I didn’t expect was having to watch for a certain type of beetle. But that’s exactly what the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is asking pool owners to do this summer.

It’s called the Asian Longhorned Beetle, and it tends to show up in late July through early September. These beetles often emerge from trees and sometimes end up in swimming pools or are trapped in pool filters. If you spot one, it might be more than just a weird bug floating around.

NYDEC NYDEC loading...

These beetles aren’t harmless. They’re invasive and can do serious damage to trees, especially maples. They bore into the bark, lay their eggs, and leave behind small round holes. One clear sign of infestation is sap leaking from those holes. You might also see piles of sawdust at the base of the tree or on the branches, which means the beetles are burrowing inside.

NYDEC NYDEC loading...

If you do find something that looks like an Asian Longhorned Beetle in your pool, the DEC wants to hear from you. They’ve set up a program called the Swimming Pool Survey to help track where the beetles are showing up.

NYDEC NYDEC loading...

All they’re asking is that pool owners check their filters and pool surfaces. If you find a beetle that looks suspicious, take a picture and email it to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

It’s a small task, but it could make a big difference in protecting our trees. And it turns out, your pool might help stop the spread.