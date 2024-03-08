New York’s Adirondacks; A Front Row Seat to View the Eclipse and Much More!

New York's Mighty ADKS

On April 8th, 2024, a total eclipse will be fully visible across a narrow route of New York State referred to as the "path of totality." You may have heard the recent talk about New York State's role in next month's cosmic event, which happens once every 400 years in the same location.

To celebrate this monumental event, New York State Parks and Historic Sites will host a range of events and activities as this rare total solar eclipse passes through Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks.

Here in the Capital Region, the events mark a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime thrill. Especially in the North Country where, for the first time, the Adirondacks are in the direct path of totality, and are considered one of the best places in the entire country to view the eclipse.

But the mighty ADKS is more than just a great front-row seat to view scientific history. Here are 30 more interesting and unusual facts about our Adirondacks, which make up a region as large as Vermont, and is nearly three times the size of Yellowstone National Park!

Stunning Drone Pics Show Remains Of Frontier Town In The ADKS Many of us in the Capital Region have fond childhood memories while visiting our grand Adirondack Mountains. Some remember the early years of Storytown (now known as the Great Escape), some were partial to Water Slide World, while others enjoyed the horses, buggies, and stagecoach bandits at Frontier Town.

Frontier Town, located in Schroon Lake, NY, was started back in 1952 by a man named Arthur Bensen . Bensen designed it to be a theme park for kids and a big playground for adults. For more than 40 years, Frontier Town and its trick riders, bucking broncos, horses and buggies, and stagecoach bandits, was an Adirondack destination.

As other attractions in the Lake George area grew more popular, thinning crowds forced Frontier Town to shut down in 1998, and for 20 years it sat vacant, abandoned, and neglected.

Eventually, New York State would buy the land and redevelop the rotting theme park and in the fall of 2018, the site was reopened.

The former Frontier Tow n is now a New York State Park where guests can camp, hike, take trails by horse and bike, and picnic. Certain trails are off-limits for guests, although many are open year-round.

Several of the original Frontier Town signs remain on the property. The entranceway to Frontier Town now stands as a deluxe rest stop with food, souvenirs, and bathrooms and the space can be rented out to host parties.

