New Yorkers Win Big Chunk of $1Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

NYers Cash In on Huge Mega Millions Jackpot

While nobody from New York won the 1.13 billion dollar Mega Millions grand prize on Tuesday evening, multiple New Yorkers did win sizable chunks of cash during last night's drawing, the fifth-highest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions.

Tuesday night's 1.13 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot, one of the highest in New York Lottery history, yielded one grand prize winner from New Jersey.

Last night's winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Megaplier was number 4.

Smokes for Less, Newburgh, NY

Over $4 Million in Prizes Won in New York

Of the 1.13 billion, over 4 million dollars was won in New York State as nearly 40 New Yorkers won sizable pieces of last night's Mega Millions jackpot!

According to the New York Lottery, there was one second-place winner (with the Megaplier) and that player won 2 million. According to the NY Lottery, that winning ticket was bought at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh.

New York also had two second-place winners (no Megaplier) at 1 million each, 2 third-place winners (with the Megaplier) that took home 20K, and thirty-five 4th place winners at 1K each. In all, 40 winners from New York took home over 4 million dollars.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Players must choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for their Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Mega Ball). The odds of winning the grand prize jackpot are about 1 in 303 million per ticket.

