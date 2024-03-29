New York Dogs & The Solar Eclipse: How Can You Protect Them?

On April 8th the total solar eclipse will pass through Western and Upstate New York. We know that we have to wear protective glasses and take other precautions, but what about protecting our furry friends?

Many people think that their dogs will be anxious, run away, or hide during the solar eclipse as they would do during a fireworks display but that is not the case. So how will they react?

Your Dog May Not Even Notice The Solar Eclipse

From a dog's perspective, an eclipse is just a dimming of the light, nothing more. Unlike us humans, they don’t rely heavily on their eyesight to understand the world around them. Their main senses are smell and hearing, so an eclipse doesn’t hold the same significance for them.

According to The Wildest, dogs don't typically stare at the sun on normal days so they won't be intrigued to look at it during the solar eclipse. However, it is still important to ensure their safety but they don't need to wear protective glasses.

If you are bringing your dog out to watch the eclipse with you, make sure they are kept on a leash and they don't follow your lead by looking up at the sun. Stick to a usual routine and make sure they have identifying tags or are microchipped. This way if they get loose or anxious, you can find them.

While dogs might not be fazed by the eclipse, it’s still a good idea to keep them indoors. After all, while pets might find it boring, eclipses tend to bring out the unusual in people. So you can protect them from other humans.