Local Cafe Replaces 31 Yr Old Chain Bagel Shop in Albany County

The Bruegger's Bagels location in the Delaware Plaza in Bethlehem has been a staple for thirty-one years. But it is permanently closed.

The Bruegger's Bagels' lease was up and the managers of the plaza are bringing in a new tenant. Now we know what's moving in!

What's Moving Into The Delaware Plaza Space in Bethlehem?

The local cafe chain Uncommon Grounds has been tapped to replace Bruegger's Bagels in the Delaware Plaza. This will be the fifth location for Uncommon Grounds. There are four locations throughout the Capital Region. There is one in downtown Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, University Plaza in Albany, the newest location inside Stuyvesant Plaza. This location also replaced a former Bruegger's Bagel Shop.

The Delaware Plaza space will need updating including the storefront. They will also redo the interior to comply with the other Uncommon Grounds locations according to the Albany Business Review.

Now that the Stuyvesant Plaza Uncommon Grounds is up and running, the owners say they can concentrate on getting the Delaware Plaza location ready. Uncommon Grounds signed a ten-year lease inside Delaware Plaza in Delmar. The plan is to open this location early next year.

