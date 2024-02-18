Historic Downtown Albany Bar For Sale [PICS]
A staple in downtown Albany, McGeary's Irish Pub is up for sale. It is located at 4 Clinton Square and owner Tess Collins said that the legendary pub, built in 1832 will remain open while it is for sale.
McGeary's Irish Pub isn't just a bar and a restaurant. It is one of the biggest Buffalo Bills Backers Bar. It sits across the street from the Palace Theater and has been a fun meeting place for not only locals but also politicians and the governor.
Owner Tess Collins says she is ready to own something less busy and a smaller neighborhood bar. McGeary's has gotten too big for her. She owns a music school in Colonie called The Rock Pit and wants to focus on that now.
McGeary's Irish Pub is for sale through Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is listed for $1.798,00. The pub and the building are listed in the sale. Check out some pictures of McGeary's.
McGeary's Irish Pub in Albany For Sale! Take A Look
Gallery Credit: 2023 Global MLS-Howard Hanna Listing