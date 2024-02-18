Historic Downtown Albany Bar For Sale [PICS]

Historic Downtown Albany Bar For Sale [PICS]

Google Maps

A staple in downtown Albany, McGeary's Irish Pub is up for sale. It is located at 4 Clinton Square and owner Tess Collins said that the legendary pub, built in 1832 will remain open while it is for sale.

Photo: Albany Bills Backers Facebook
loading...

McGeary's Irish Pub isn't just a bar and a restaurant. It is one of the biggest Buffalo Bills Backers Bar. It sits across the street from the Palace Theater and has been a fun meeting place for not only locals but also politicians and the governor.

Owner Tess Collins says she is ready to own something less busy and a smaller neighborhood bar. McGeary's has gotten too big for her. She owns a music school in Colonie called The Rock Pit and wants to focus on that now.

Google Maps
loading...

McGeary's Irish Pub is for sale through Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is listed for $1.798,00. The pub and the building are listed in the sale. Check out some pictures of McGeary's.

McGeary's Irish Pub in Albany For Sale! Take A Look

McGeary's Irish Pub built in 1832 is up for sale. It is a turnkey restaurant and more. It includes a bar, cafe, an updated kitchen, an outdoor patio that can seat eighty patrons, and inside has seating for over one hundred. The building is included in the sale which has an office and an apartment on the second and third floors.

Gallery Credit: 2023 Global MLS-Howard Hanna Listing

Filed Under: Pub, Albany, google maps, irish pub, for sale, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM