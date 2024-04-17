Developers Get Green Light To Live At Wilton Mall Residential Destination

Malls across the U.S. and New York State are changing. Some have become entertainment hubs while others have been completely torn down. The Wilton Mall has been given the go-ahead to build apartments and townhouses on the property.

Macerich and Paramount Development just got the thumbs up to go full steam ahead with their plan to build up to 400 apartments and townhouses. It's been a long time coming—nearly two years since they first pitched the idea.

They're spending around $125 million on this project, hoping it'll breathe some much-needed life into the place. But not everyone's convinced it'll be a game-changer, especially with the mall losing 18 big-name retailers since the pandemic hit.

This makeover is no small feat—they're eyeing up a chunk of mall property near Exit 15 of the Northway. But before they could get started, they had to get the approval of the town to tweak zoning regulations. After months of back-and-forth, they finally got the green light from the Wilton Town Board with a 4-1 vote.

According to the Albany Business Review, the project will offer amenities like a pickleball court, an outdoor swimming pool, a game room, and more. Apartments will start at $2,000 monthly and will be very modern and comfortable. They're planning to build 296 apartments and 86 townhouses.

Construction is set to kick off in the next 10 months, with the first units ready for move-in by 2026. And it seems like mixing malls with living spaces is the new trend to stay relevant in the age of online shopping.