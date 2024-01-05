Several Upstate New York and Capital Region cities are among the nation's worst when it comes to excessive drinking.

While Upstate New York seems to be overall a somewhat health-conscious region, we still love and enjoy the finer things. Namely, we love to eat and we love to have a drink or two. While drinking in moderation is the name of the game for most, several Capital Region cities have some fairly high rates of excessive drinking when compared with other US cities, according to 24/7 Tempo.

What Defines Excessive Drinking?

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) defines excessive drinking as either of the following:

Binge Drinking: 4 or more drinks for women/5 or more drinks for men in one sitting

Heavy Drinking: 8 or more drinks for women/15 or more drinks for men every week

While drinking can seem like harmless fun. the CDC says excessive alcohol abuse can lead to many short and long-term health effects, including cancer, dementia, mental health problems, and more.

24/7 Tempo Names 50 Drunkest Cities in America

The lifestyle experts at 24/7 Tempo determined the 50 drunkest cities in the United States by reviewing "...the percentage of adults 18 and older who report binge or heavy drinking within a 30-day period across all 382 metro areas in the country..." from Robert Wood Johnson's 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. The national average for excessive drinking is 18.9 percent, and all of the cities below surpass that average.

Let's start with the #1 city on the list, which is far away from Upstate New York.

#1: Dubuque, Iowa Is Nation's Drunkest City

While some local cities are over-indulging, they are nowhere near Dubuque where 27.4 percent of adults drink excessively - the highest in the nation.

So which Capital Region cities made the list?

#40: Albany-Schenectady-Troy

The tri-cities combo lands at #40 on 24/7 Tempo's list. 22.3 percent of adults in the Albany, Schenectady, and Troy metro report excessive drinking.

#39: Glens Falls

Glens Falls is the highest-ranking New York city on the list, reporting a 22.3 percent excessive drinking rate among adults.

While it it not a Capital Region city, neighboring Pittsfield, MA landed at #38. You can see the full 24/7 Tempo 50 Drunkest Cities in the US here.