Yabba Dabba Doo! You Can Rent This Flintstones-Style House, Just A Short Drive From New York State

Have you ever wanted to stay in a television home like the Brady Bunch house? I used to think the house that Mike, Carol and the kids lived in was so cool, especially when Greg turned the den into a bedroom. I wanted to live there and thought it would be cool to visit the Flintstones house too.

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to live in town of Bedrock in a stone age home similar to the Flintstones here is your chance. Check out this Airbnb just a short ride from the Capital Region of New York.

This tiny home is named Owl Hill House and it is located about an hour from Albany, NY in Pownal, Vermont. The recently renovated home was originally built by sculptors in the 1980's. Take a look at the pictures below to see just how unique this rental is.

We did mention that this is a tiny house, the actual space one bedroom inside 570 square feet of hand plastered awesomeness. Based on reviews renter love it!

This is a beautiful home, like living inside of a sculpture. The aesthetics were perfect, and it was comfortable for two. It's private, several hundred meters from the next home through the woods, and nicely situated in a little clearing. - Jack, Seattle

