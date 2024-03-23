The Snowiest City In New York Is Also The Snowiest City In America, Here’s the Top 10 Ranked
We may have welcomed in spring but winter does not want to leave. Parts of New York State are waking up to snow on the ground this morning. Very little accumulation is expected in the Hudson Valley, Albany could see a couple of inches while Glans Falls could see a foot or more.
It does not feel like spring either as the Capital Region will struggle to reach 40 degrees this weekend. When it comes to the amount of snow we receive each year, New York ranks among the Top 10 Snowiest States and there are three cities in particular that land in the Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America.
Before we get to the Top 10 Snowiest Cities, let's take a look at how the Empire State ranks vs. the rest of the Nation's snowiest states. According to Wise Voter, New Hampshire is #1 for snow with an average of 174 inches of snow each year. Here are some of the other Top 10:
- #2 - Maine with 92 inches
- #3 - Vermont with 80 inches
- #4 - Alaska with 79 inches
- #5 - Wyoming with 77 inches
- #6 - Michigan with 70 inches
- #7 - New York with 61 inches
Redfin reports that New York State has 3 of the snowiest cities in the Country, including the #1 spot. If you guessed Buffalo, Lake Placid or maybe Old Forge would be the snowiest, you will be surprised.
