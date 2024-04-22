New York’s Famous ‘Wizard of Oz House’ For Sale With An Asking Price of Only $10,000?

The Oz House, a locally protected historic mansion in the Empire State, is listed for $10,000? Yes, just ten-thousand dollars! Here's why it's asking price is so low and why they call it the Oz House.

At the start of 2024 the median home price in New York State, according to Houzeo, was $518,800. Nearly 40% of homes in New York sold for more than the asking price in 2023 suggesting this is a sellers market. So how is it possible that a local legend known as the "Oz House" could be listed for just $10,000?

This 5,200 square foot mansion located at 678 Onondaga Street in Syracuse, was built in the 1800's. Urban legend says that 'Wizard of Oz' author L. Frank Baum met his wife at this home. Neighbors and fans started referring to the building as the "Oz house". Truth is Baum and his wife did not meet at this home but the name stuck anyway.

The New York State MLS indicates that the home has 10 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. So how is it possible to get all of this for $1,000? This is a renovation property being sold as-is. This property has a mandatory renovation plan that needs to be followed.

This home, listed by the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, is in need of major repair and renovations.

Water damage - estimated repair $500,000 - $1M

Requires architect floor plans for Change of Occupancy with the City of Syracuse

Required $150,000 bank statement to schedule a showing

Or you can scroll through the pictures below for a showing.

