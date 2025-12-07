Denny's, the 24-hour diner and breakfast restaurant, is expected to close several locations before the end of 2025. Which New York locations could be next in line for closing its doors?

Denny's currently has nearly 1,300 locations nationwide but in October of 2024 the neighborhood restaurant chain announced it would be reducing its footprint. An estimated 150 stores would be closing by the end of 2025, 75 in 2024 and 75 in 2025.

One month ago Denny's announced their corporation will be acquired by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group and Yadav Enterprises in $620 Million Transaction.

Earlier this week SFGATE reported that a San Francisco Denny's had abruptly closed at a local mall. Guests arriving for a bite to eat were greeted by a sign that simply said "CLOSED". Another sign offered the address of a nearby Denny's that has remained open.

Some of these restaurants can be very old. You think of a 70-year-old plus brand. We have a lot of restaurants that have been out there for a very long time. - Stephen Dunn, Denny's Executive Vice President

As of February 2025, Denny's Corporation was targeting 90 store closing by December 31st. Are any of the remaining New York locations on the list of closures? That has not been revealed as of yet. Here are some of the remaining locations in the Empire State.

There are currently 28 Denny's locations in New York, including;

East Greenbush - 126 Troy Road

Queensbury - 248 Quaker Road

Saratoga Springs - 468 Louden Road

Schenectady - 60 Nott Terrace

Syracuse - 103 Elwood Davis Road

Syracuse - 6591 Thompson Road

Utica - 180 North Genesee Street

