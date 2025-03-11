21 Farewells: These New York Forever 21 Locations Are Shutting Their Doors

Sadly New Yorkers are getting used to the news of major retail chains filing for bankruptcy and, in many cases, closing locations. Recently Advance Auto Parts and Joann Fabrics have joined these lists.

Today we are learning hat the popular fashion retailer Forever 21 is restructuring it's business model. As the brand transitions to a more digital-centric experience several locations will be closing their doors, including 21 New York locations. See the list below.

According to People, following a 2019 bankruptcy filing and search for a new buyer, Forever 21 will be closing as many as 200 locations around the United States. A quick search of the stores website shows there are currently 21 locations in New York State.

WPIX is reporting that Forever 21 will close 21 locations in New York State. If this is accurate, all remaining New York stores are set to be closed. See the list below.

Here are the 21 Forever 21 locations that are set to close in New York State:

No closing dates have been set for these New York locations. Forever 21 is expected to keep 100 locations open Nationwide.

