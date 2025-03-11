21 Farewells: These New York Forever 21 Locations Are Shutting Their Doors
Sadly New Yorkers are getting used to the news of major retail chains filing for bankruptcy and, in many cases, closing locations. Recently Advance Auto Parts and Joann Fabrics have joined these lists.
Today we are learning hat the popular fashion retailer Forever 21 is restructuring it's business model. As the brand transitions to a more digital-centric experience several locations will be closing their doors, including 21 New York locations. See the list below.
According to People, following a 2019 bankruptcy filing and search for a new buyer, Forever 21 will be closing as many as 200 locations around the United States. A quick search of the stores website shows there are currently 21 locations in New York State.
WPIX is reporting that Forever 21 will close 21 locations in New York State. If this is accurate, all remaining New York stores are set to be closed. See the list below.
Here are the 21 Forever 21 locations that are set to close in New York State:
- Bayshore - South Shore Mall
- Brooklyn - Kings Plaza
- Buffalo - Walden Galleria
- Central Valley - Woodbury Premium Outlets
- Deer Park - Tanger Outlets
- Garden City - Roosevelt Field
- Glendale - The Shops at Atlas Park
- Lake Grove - Smith Haven Mall
- Middletown - Galleria at Crystal Run
- New York - Times Square
- New York - 7th Avenue and Penn Station
- Niagara Falls - Fashion Outlet
- Poughkeepsie - Poughkeepsie Galleria
- Riverhead - Tanger Outlet
- Staten Island - Staten Island Mall
- Valley Stream - Green Acres Mall
- Victor - Eastview Mall
- West Nyack - Palisades Center
- White Plains - The Westchester
- Yonkers - Cross County Center
- Yorktown Heights - Jefferson Valley Mall
No closing dates have been set for these New York locations. Forever 21 is expected to keep 100 locations open Nationwide.
