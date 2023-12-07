Why Would Aaron Rodgers Even Consider Returning To The NY Jets?

The New York Jets are absolutely brutal to watch and it somehow gets worse each week. First they bench Zach Wilson as they should have for how awful he was playing, then they replace him with Tim Boyle at quarterback. Boyle has been playing arguably worse than Wilson was and then the Jets go to former Denver Bronco Trevor Siemien who didn't look great either. Now we're hearing reports that Zach Wilson was asked to start again but was reluctant to resume his starting role. The Jets organization is a total trainwreck and disaster. This is all happening while Aaron Rodgers has been medically cleared to practice which is absurd just 11 weeks after suffering a torn Achilles. Below is my quick take on this as seen in the Times Union:

It makes absolutely no sense for quarterback Aaron Rodger’s to try and play this season. The Jets have one of the worst offensive lines in the league and why would Rodger’s risk another injury for a team that is not making the playoffs? Why not wait until 2024 and allow the Jets to figure out how to put a better team on the field. If he's doing this for all the attention, then he's making a very big mistake.

Next up for the Jets are the Houston Texans this week and honestly who knows who the starting quarterback will be. Aaron Rodgers should wait until next season and recover and get fully healthy. I feel bad for the Jet fans because they deserve better than this mess and someone within the front office of the organization needs to take some accountability.

