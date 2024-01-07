Meet the Upstate NY College Orchestra Featured in Netflix’s Hit 2023 Drama

When Bradley Cooper's drama film Maestro hit Netflix in late November, viewers raved not only about the acting, but also, about the film score. Orchestral music is incorporated throughout the movie, and according to reviews, it really brings the entire film together.

Recently, we learned more information about the orchestra that was responsible for creating this incredible score, and as it turns out, that orchestra is based in Upstate New York.

Upstate NY-Based Orchestra Lauded for Performance in Bradley Cooper's Maestro

A report from New York Upstate told the story of The Orchestra Now, or TŌN, and its involvement in the score of the film Maestro on Netflix. TŌN is a pre-professional graduate orchestra featuring students from around the world, students who attend Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson.

Bard College's group was picked by the film's producers to perform in the movie as well as the film’s original soundtrack, according to reports.

If you watch this video, you'll begin to understand why they were chosen:

Here's another example of their incredible work:

The orchestra was brought to New York City, where they were fitted for wardrobe and given appropriate instruments for the timeframe in which the film is based. The group then descended upon the music venue Tanglewood, roughly 30 miles from Downtown Albany, to perform for the film.

Maestro currently holds a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 6.8/10 score on IMDb. One Rotten Tomatoes reviewer said this:

"Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper give career defining performances in Maestro, which also features some of the best editing and cinematography of the year."

It is currently streaming on Netflix.

