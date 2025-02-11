New Restaurant Opens at Former Golden Corral in Middletown, NY

Umi Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet held its grand opening this past weekend to rave reviews.

The former Golden Corral in Middletown closed up a couple years ago, and many have been anticipating the arrival of a new buffet-style restaurant that has been in the works for some time now.

Golden Corral Middletown, NY

It was reported back in December about a new sushi & seafood buffet opening soon, with locations in multiple states, iincluding some New York locations.

Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet is a well-known chain of all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants that specializes in sushi, seafood, and a variety of Asian cuisine. It’s a popular destination for those craving a wide selection of fresh sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese, Chinese, and even American-style dishes. The menu typically includes items like sushi rolls, nigiri, tempura, grilled seafood, seafood soups, and a variety of hot dishes like stir-fry, dumplings, and more.

The buffet concept allows guests to sample different dishes and flavors, making it a favorite spot for families, groups, or anyone looking for a large variety of food. Many locations offer an expansive sushi bar, along with stations for other Asian-inspired dishes. The atmosphere tends to be casual, with a focus on providing a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience for all ages. Depending on the location, Umi may also offer a dessert bar with options like ice cream and fruits.

Umi Sushi & Seafood buffet - Middletown NY

UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet Opens in Middletown, NY

Umi Sushi & Seafoof Buffet officially opened on Friday, Feb. 7 with a big grand opening celebration at 369 NY- 211 E in Middletown with rave reviews. The new restaurant already has a bunch of 5 start review on Google and a review posted by Kent Leung in the Goshen, NY Facebook group said the following,

"Wow! We just came to the grand opening of Umi Hotpot, Sushi and seafood buffet in Middletown (at the old Caldor/Golden Coral). This place is absolutely unbelievable. We’ve been to MANY AYCE places and this place takes the cake. Lots of first quality items and ingredients you would ONLY see in top Chinese restaurants. The sushi fish is ala carte quality (not cheap buffet type) Plus unique drinks, ramen, desserts and hotpot is all included in the $33.95 price. Since it just opened, it’s busy but not overly crowded but I can definitely see this place having hour or 2 hour wait times soon." See full posting with photos here. Follow Umi Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet on Facebook.



